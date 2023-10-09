Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $710,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.28.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE LOW traded down $1.99 on Monday, reaching $197.55. The company had a trading volume of 561,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.84 and its 200 day moving average is $214.77. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

