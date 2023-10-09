Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 766 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,612,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,802,000 after acquiring an additional 193,729 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.15. 915,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,304. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

