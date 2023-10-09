Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 3.0% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $19,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,546,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,301,307,000 after buying an additional 51,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,826,000 after buying an additional 117,495 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,559,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,043,000 after buying an additional 79,889 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.80. 673,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,060. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

