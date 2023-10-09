Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.6% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,778. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.09. The company has a market capitalization of $299.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

