Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

RSP traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $139.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,950. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

