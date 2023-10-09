CenterStar Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,734 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. Mastercard accounts for about 0.2% of CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,632,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,477 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,936,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.29.
Mastercard Trading Down 1.3 %
MA traded down $5.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $392.63. The company had a trading volume of 829,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a market cap of $369.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.93.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.
Insider Activity
In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
