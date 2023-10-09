CenterStar Asset Management LLC Has $590,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.12. 1,099,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,785,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 704,316 shares of company stock worth $152,882,777. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

