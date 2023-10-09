CenterStar Asset Management LLC Invests $497,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.97.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $202.66. 411,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,450. The company has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.