CenterStar Asset Management LLC Invests $997,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $6.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $571.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $601.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

