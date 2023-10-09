CenterStar Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $52.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,999,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,290,869. The company has a market capitalization of $226.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.85. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

