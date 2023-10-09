CenterStar Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,742 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,742 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.80. 4,810,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,573,383. The company has a market capitalization of $180.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

