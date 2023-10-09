CenterStar Asset Management LLC Takes $801,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.46. 3,129,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,853,850. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

