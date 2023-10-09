CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 77,800 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 92.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.95. 9,736,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average of $67.14.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

