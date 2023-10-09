CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of KO traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.51. 6,328,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,293,137. The firm has a market cap of $227.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.