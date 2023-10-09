CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 786 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after buying an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CAT traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $268.17. The stock had a trading volume of 727,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,468. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.71 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $136.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

