CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 935 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 122.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE traded up $2.06 on Monday, reaching $380.60. The company had a trading volume of 321,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.56.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.86.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

