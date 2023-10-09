CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $136.49. 661,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,349. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.60. The company has a market cap of $95.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

