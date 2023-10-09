CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 169.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,759 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,264,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,820,322. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.42. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.06 and a 52-week high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.