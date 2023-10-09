CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $18.19 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,074,000 after purchasing an additional 281,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,847 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,542,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053,546. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.96.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.