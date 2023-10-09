CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $8.55 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,501 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.06.

NYSE BA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582,268. The company has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a PE ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

