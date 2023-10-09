CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 23,647 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.
Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $31.33. 7,965,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,795,992. The company has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Verizon Communications Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.20%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.
Verizon Communications Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
