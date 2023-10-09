CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $81.58 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $81,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $277.10. The company had a trading volume of 264,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,878. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.18 and its 200 day moving average is $270.52. The stock has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.