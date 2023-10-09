CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,475,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 99,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 8.8 %

NYSE:GD traded up $19.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,436. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.91 and a 200-day moving average of $218.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.13.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

