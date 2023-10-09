CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 13,717 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.13. The company had a trading volume of 657,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,620. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.75. The firm has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

