CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,080 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.83. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on GIS

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.