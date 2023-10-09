CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,700 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 27.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mastercard Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $392.92. 873,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,253. The company has a market cap of $370.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $418.60.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.29.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
