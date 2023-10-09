CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,989 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 4,233 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 52,870 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,558. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.87. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94. The stock has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,078 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.