CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 470 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,187 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $556.84. The company had a trading volume of 899,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,891. The stock has a market cap of $246.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $554.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

