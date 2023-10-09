CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 7,333 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,376 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,333 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 17,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 11.3% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 31,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.4 %

DIS traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.13. 5,907,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,164,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average is $90.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.