CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 79,139 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,139 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.2% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $43,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 13,685,733 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,794.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 942,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 935,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,487,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

RSP stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321,339. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.26 and a 200-day moving average of $146.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

