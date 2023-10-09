Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Lifted by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1.1% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.19. The company had a trading volume of 372,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,575. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $181.32 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.81. The stock has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.13.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

