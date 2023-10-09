Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Chubb by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 5.0% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $209.55 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $181.32 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.