Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,286 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 3.50% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 576,861 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 533,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 43,298 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 262,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 192,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 26,360 shares during the period.

Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,900. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $268.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

