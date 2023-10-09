ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 14,777 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,400,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,542. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.68 and a 200-day moving average of $109.06. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.