Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 88,644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,047,000 after purchasing an additional 54,088 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,157 shares of company stock worth $50,373,841 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $379.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.80. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

