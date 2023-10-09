Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.41. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.