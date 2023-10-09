Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.21. 237,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.53.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

