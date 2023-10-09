Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises about 1.8% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,050. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $66.92 and a one year high of $95.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day moving average is $86.75.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 202.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.