Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.8% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $140.75. 563,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,505,769. The stock has a market cap of $128.22 billion, a PE ratio of 65.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.54.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Get Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.