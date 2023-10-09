Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 282 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.2% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 5.8 %

NYSE:LMT traded up $23.35 on Monday, hitting $424.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,458. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $388.10 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.47.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

