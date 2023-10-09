Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,994 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,963 shares of company stock worth $4,054,078. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.07. The stock had a trading volume of 851,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

