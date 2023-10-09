Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 308 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE PSX traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.38. 682,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,250. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $88.64 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.60. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 in the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.