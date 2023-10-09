Convergence Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.6% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 13.8% in the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 14.1% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,359,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amgen Price Performance
AMGN stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.62. The company had a trading volume of 571,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,676. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.87 and a 200 day moving average of $241.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.69.
Insider Transactions at Amgen
In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
