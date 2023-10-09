Convergence Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.6% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 13.8% in the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 14.1% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,359,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.62. The company had a trading volume of 571,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,676. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.87 and a 200 day moving average of $241.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.