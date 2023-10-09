Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,572 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $2.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $554.91. The stock had a trading volume of 854,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,617. The firm has a market cap of $245.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $576.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.35.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

