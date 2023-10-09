Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $61,084,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,891 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 360,016 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $194,356,000 after purchasing an additional 84,198 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $554.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $576.19. The company has a market cap of $245.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.