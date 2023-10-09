Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Lowered by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.94. 164,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
