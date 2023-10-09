Cypress Capital Group Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BA opened at $187.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.99. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.06.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

