Cypress Capital Group Sells 57,889 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cypress Capital Group cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,889 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 2.6 %

T stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

