Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VSS traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,234. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.18. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $116.23.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.