Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 72 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.57.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.87. The company had a trading volume of 25,820,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,068,125. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.06. The stock has a market cap of $808.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.